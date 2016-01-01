About Homes & Land of Greater Charleston & Lowcountry: Homes & Land of Greater Charleston & Lowcountry is a comprehensive real estate guide, covering Charleston, SC and surrounding areas. Home buyers and sellers can search Charleston homes for sale, as well as find land, lots, condos and other property for sale. If you are planning to sell or buy a home in Charleston, you can find and contact Charleston real estate professionals, broker offices, mortgage lenders and other real estate service providers. We also provide community and neighborhood information for Charleston. Charleston area REALTORS®, real estate professionals and brokers can advertise their listings on Homes & Land of Greater Charleston & Lowcountry, and also get a personal website.
Area Resources
Real Estate Services

Our Community

Articles & Tips

Whatever your Real Estate needs or interest, we have information that can help! View Articles


For Advertisers

Current advertisers login here.

To learn more about advertising in this magazine, click here.


About This Magazine

Homes & Land Magazine Directory

Articles


Order a Magazine

Information for Advertisers

del.icio.us HomesAndLand.com Digg It! HomesAndLand.com StumbleUpon HomesAndLand.com Yahoo MyWeb HomesAndLand.com Furl HomesAndLand.com Seed Newsvine HomesAndLand.com Reddit HomesAndLand.com Add to Technorati Favorites! Facebook HomesAndLand.com

Search Local Real Estate Listings in Greater Charleston and the Low Country

Homes & Land of Greater Charleston and the Low Country has real estate for sale in Charleston, Summerville, Mt Pleasant, North Charleston, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Isle of Palms, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Kiawah Island, and more. Click "More Cities and Options" to select individual cities and their neighboring cities.

PRICE RANGE
CONFIGURATION
4,674
Listings
SEARCH >
More Cities and Options

Summerville Featured Homes for sale

Featured CHARLESTON Real Estate Listing

Reminisce
Welcome to one of Summerville's up and coming neighborhoods. The Reminisce subdivision is perfect for everyone with some fantastic amenities such as the pool and a new play park for the children. As you enter the home you will notice the open floor plan which is amazing for hosting gatherings. The living room is large with high ceilings and is adjoined by the dining...

View Details
Contact Agent

 View more real estate for sale in Summerville

New Homes for Sale

Find new homes for sale, new construction, and new real estate properties in the Greater Charleston and the Low Country area.

New Home Links:
Johns Island, Summerville, Seabrook Island
Search New Homes

Find a Real Estate Agent

Locate a Greater Charleston and the Low Country area real estate agent or real estate office to buy your next home or sell your current property.

Find a Real Estate Agent

Search by Map or MLS Listing ID

Find your next home in the Greater Charleston and the Low Country area using a real estate map or by entering a specific MLS Listing ID.

Search by Map
Search by ID

Neighborhood Profiles

Find community summaries, employment information, and climate information about the area you're moving to.

Neighborhood Links:
Charleston, Summerville, Mt Pleasant
Search Neighborhoods

Local Schools

Find school summaries, addresses, staffing information, enrollment, and more.

School Links:
Charleston, Summerville, Mt Pleasant
Search Schools

Home Builders

Locate a Home Builder in the Greater Charleston and the Low Country area to build your next dream home.

Home Builder Links:
Summerville, Charleston, Mt Pleasant
Find a Builder

Homes for Rent

Find a Home for Rent in the Greater Charleston and the Low Country area.

 
Search Rental Homes

Waterfront Properties

Search for Waterfront properties in the Greater Charleston and the Low Country area.

Waterfront Property Links:
Seabrook Island, Isle of Palms, Charleston
Search Waterfront Properties

Golf Course Properties

Search for Golf Course properties in the Greater Charleston and the Low Country area.

Search Golf Course Properties

 
Local Agents
ADVERTISEMENT

Advertiser Resources
Advertiser Resources
Benefits of Advertising
Homes & Land MagazineQuality Print Advertising AdEssential WebsiteMarket your listings online Virtual
ToursYour Listings in Motion		 Listing FlyersCreate & print today!
Advertising GuidelinesSpecs and Submissions Ad Rates
& CalendarPricing & Due Dates		 Get To
Know UsContact and Other Info
 

2095